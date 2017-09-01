U of L removes Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith from payroll

By Kyeland Jackson —

Thanks to a reduction in workforce, two major figures in sports history no longer work for U of L.

First reported by WDRB and confirmed by university spokesperson John Drees, the university allowed former U of L basketball coach Denny Crum’s contract to expire and eliminated former U of L basketball player Darrell Griffith’s position. Crum has worked as U of L’s special assistant to the president since July 2001. Griffith was director of advancement for community relations.

Grffith, known as “Dr. Dunkenstein,” led the university to its first NCAA men’s basketball championship in 1980, later playing for the NBA and being named the NBA’s rookie of the year in 1981. Crum was Griffith’s coach and led the university to two NCAA championships and six Final Four appearances. A Denny Crum Scholarship Fund is established at U of L, awarded to first-year students who “have demonstrated leadership, community service, and academic achievement.”

The move comes amid reform and a looming budget deficit at U of L. The university discovered a $48 million deficit in January, promising a hiring freeze, budget reductions and layoffs. U of L Interim President Greg Postel said much of that deficit has been filled, but lower-than-expected enrollment left the university with an expected $6 million revenue shortfall.

Photo by Rachel Essa / The Louisville Cardinal