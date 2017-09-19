- U of L graduate survives Las Vegas shooting
- University starts process of firing Rick Pitino
- Brief: U of L in compliance, SACS reports
- U of L decides Pitino, Jurich’s fate Monday
- The painful goodbye to Rick Pitino
- David Padgett chosen to keep the ship afloat for men’s basketball
- President’s office drained more than half its budget on philanthropy
- Court dismisses Bevin’s board of trustees case
- Who replaces Pitino?
- Universities: Stand up to Bevin
Students shouldn’t carry guns around campus
By Caroline Strack —
A college campus is no place for guns. I support the idea of individuals having the right to defend themselves, but there are other options for self-defense.
Individuals often abuse guns and face the deadliest of consequences.
I have my own weapon of choice, pepper spray, and I feel safer walking around with it. My pepper spray acts as a form of self-defense but doesn’t carry the possible extreme consequences guns do.
I’m aware that not all people who handle guns participate in mass shootings but there is always that possibility.
The fact is, I would feel less safe suspecting the person behind me could be carrying a gun.
I support those who want to have carry and conceal licenses and keep guns in their homes and cars.
Even becoming more informed about gun safety and self-defense is a great idea.
Still, some students will not feel safe knowing an abundance of guns are being carried on campus by fellow peers.
Students at U of L don’t attend school to live in fear that someone could get upset and shoot up a classroom.
I respect the people brave enough to voice their opinions on this subject. I even encourage people to take classes to become more informed about gun safety.
However, a college campus is not the place for deadly weapons.
The threat of outside violence does not need to bleed into our campus.
We have our mace and other forms of self-defense along with U of L and Metro police.
Let’s let the professionals handle the guns while we handle becoming educated individuals who can feel safe in our classrooms.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal
N. Gardner
September 19, 2017 at 6:26 pm
So are guns allowed on campus now? I personally come from the camp that the only thing that will defeat a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. I know guns carry much more dramatic consequences than words, but owning and carrying a gun is a Constitutional right. Now, I’m not going to go on a conservative rant here, but I think most people have an unjustified fear of guns. Every person in America benefits from the 1st amendment right to say whatever they want whenever they want to whoever they want (sometimes with consequences). But we don’t walk around in fear that someone is going to unleash harsh words at us; words which EVERY person has easy access to at any moment. So why should we walk around in fear that someone is going to wrecklessy use their 2nd amendment right on us at any moment, with something that is far less accessible than words? The people who legally conceal and guns are not looking to harm anyone and are not waiting for a moment to force their right on unsuspecting citizens. They must go through a long, strict process to obtain this license and are trained to use their weapon as a last resort. If your fear is that a person with a gun is going to harm you when you have not endangered their life first, then you have a fear of criminals, and for me, if a gun toting criminal is nearby I hope a Good Samaritan with a gun is also nearby to protect me.
Ilya Chernyavskiy
September 20, 2017 at 7:06 am
Pepper spray is ineffective. It has a limited range, in the best of wind conditions. It hits the person using it as often as the person it is used against. It will be ineffective during a school shooting situation where you are seated and a gunman comes into the auditorium (or multiple gunmen). It is ineffective against a group of attackers (like many assaults and muggings are).
Tony Guan
September 28, 2017 at 4:19 pm
I as a gun rights advocate and a gun owner really appreciate your efforts to have UofL allow concealed carry on campus and I could not agree more on your comment about pepper spray