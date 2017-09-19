Students shouldn’t carry guns around campus

By Caroline Strack —

A college campus is no place for guns. I support the idea of individuals having the right to defend themselves, but there are other options for self-defense.

Individuals often abuse guns and face the deadliest of consequences.

I have my own weapon of choice, pepper spray, and I feel safer walking around with it. My pepper spray acts as a form of self-defense but doesn’t carry the possible extreme consequences guns do.

I’m aware that not all people who handle guns participate in mass shootings but there is always that possibility.

The fact is, I would feel less safe suspecting the person behind me could be carrying a gun.

I support those who want to have carry and conceal licenses and keep guns in their homes and cars.

Even becoming more informed about gun safety and self-defense is a great idea.

Still, some students will not feel safe knowing an abundance of guns are being carried on campus by fellow peers.

Students at U of L don’t attend school to live in fear that someone could get upset and shoot up a classroom.

I respect the people brave enough to voice their opinions on this subject. I even encourage people to take classes to become more informed about gun safety.

However, a college campus is not the place for deadly weapons.

The threat of outside violence does not need to bleed into our campus.

We have our mace and other forms of self-defense along with U of L and Metro police.

Let’s let the professionals handle the guns while we handle becoming educated individuals who can feel safe in our classrooms.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal