CDC hosts annual part-time job fair

By Amanda Arts–

The Career Development Center (CDC) prides itself on providing this opportunity for students to find work at the beginning of every school year.

A diverse group of employers searched for new employees for positions on and off campus. The on-campus booths included athletics, dining, alumni, and nutrition. Most of the jobs were off campus. There was something for everyone, whether you want to work in food and beverage, package delivery, banking, sales, or nannying. Companies such as Chick-Fil-A, Enterprise, UPS and the YMCA all had tables at the fair to recruit students.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the University of Louisville’s career center. They have always been very helpful with getting us the best candidates to fill our positions,” Jermetria Robey, representative for Volunteers of America, said.

The next job fair is a Healthcare Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

In addition, students can create an account on Cards Career Connection, a free career management system that houses an array of jobs, internships, co-ops, and work studies.