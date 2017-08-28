Women’s soccer suffers first loss of season to Marquette

By Jordan Shim-

Women’s soccer suffered their first defeat of the season in a 2-0 loss to Marquette.

Riley Bugay’s penalty kick gave the Golden Eagles the lead and Eli Beard’s long range goal from capped off a miserable afternoon for Louisville.

“I think the game was even throughout all 90 minutes,” coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes said. “An unfortunate call in the box gave them a (penalty kick), but it is what it is. We were shocked the PK was the call, and we let that momentum affect more than going after the equalizer. I believe if we got the equalizer, we could have won the game. But that is a very good Marquette team, and a 0-0 tie would have been fair.”

The game was even in the first half. Louisville had their chances early with Kennadi Carbin using her speed to get around her marker, but the final ball was lacking. Marquette’s press created turnovers, which got them back into the game.

Both teams hit the post before the half and went into the break even at 0-0.

The second half started the same as the first, but Marquette won a penalty kick in the 51st minute. Ryley Bugay stepped up and sent Louisville goalkeeper Gabrielle Kouzelos the wrong way to give the Golden Eagles the lead.

Miscommunication halted the Cards’ attack as they struggled to string passes together in the opposition’s half. Marquette’s second goal in the 69th minute summarized Louisville’s afternoon. Kouzelos came out of the box to clear a long ball forward. She played it short, and it directly to Eli Beard. She fired from near midfield to give Marquette the 2-0 lead.

The Cards travel down I-64 to Lexington to take on Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass on Friday, Sept. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

You can follow Jordan on Twitter @tlcjordanshim.