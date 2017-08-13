Women’s soccer dominates in 2-0 exhibition victory over DePaul

By Jordan Shim–

After falling in their exhibition meeting last season, women’s soccer turned in a dominant performance en route to a 2-0 win over DePaul at Lynn Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Goals by Brooklynn Rivers and Kennadi Carbin on either side of halftime gave the Cards their first victory of the 2017 season.

A trio of newcomers also played in their first collegiate game. Emina Ekic, Taylor Kerwin, and Morgan Everett made their first appearances as a Cardinal.

The Cards came out aggressively, and it led to two early scoring chances. Ekic had the first when she cut inside her defender and fired on goal. It should have been a routine save by DePaul goalkeeper Lauren Frasca, but she mishandled it so the ball rolled towards the goal line before a defender cleared to safety.

Rivers too, cut inside her defender and fired to the right corner. Frasca made a fingertip save, but the ball hit the post before DePaul cleared once again.

Rivers’ second chance of the afternoon gave the Cards the lead in the 23rd minute. Kaela Dickerman played a through ball to Rivers with a clear path to the goal. The Fort Thomas, Ky. native placed a low shot past Frasca for her first goal of the 2017 season.

Defense was the strong suit of the Cards last season, and it was on full display in the first half. They suffocated the Blue Demons with their press, and DePaul failed to create any offense. Louisville held a 6-0 shot advantage going into the break.

Ekic was the standout player of the first half. She was fluid with her play, and her touch was well beyond her years. She came close to scoring again in the 48th minute. Her shot from 30 yards looked to go wide but curled back to hit the post.

Carbin doubled the lead in the 68th minute. She won the ball off a throw in and started the attack from midfield. DePaul failed to press Carbin, and she fired from the top of the box past Frasca.

Even with the core of returning players, the newcomers made their mark to give coach Ferguson-Dayes more options to choose heading into the season.

Louisville continues their exhibition schedule hosting Boston University on Aug. 18. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

You can follow Jordan Shim on Twitter @tlcjordanshim.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal