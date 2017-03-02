Women’s soccer begin 2017 with 3-2 win over Boston University

By Jordan Shim-

Women’s soccer started the season right with a 3-2 win over Boston University at Lynn Stadium. The Cards dominated in the first half, but had to hang on in the second to secure the win.

A trio of Kentucky natives were all on the score sheet tonight. Sophomore Brooklynn Rivers and freshman Emina Ekic put the Cards up 2-0 going into halftime, and sophomore Allison Whitfield scored the winner in the 74th minute.

Opening the game, Boston kept the ball inside Louisville’s half for extended periods, but couldn’t finish with shots. An unforced turnover by Boston kick-started the Cards offense.

Multiple and dangerous crosses from corners by Louisville made the Terriers work to keep the score at 0-0.

In the 19th minute, junior Gabrielle Vincent placed a perfect cross downfield for Rivers to chase. An excellent first touch allowed Rivers to get around the goalkeeper and finish from a tight angle.

In the 23rd minute, Rivers and senior Kaela Dickerman played one-twos around Boston defenders. Dickerman sent in a low cross to Ekic at the top of the box. Ekic’s first touch created a turnaround shot that crept just inside the right post for her first collegiate goal.

Louisville held all the momentum heading to the break with a two-goal lead and 10-1 shot advantage.

Boston’s platooning method, going 20 players deep, allowed them to press and create chances from nothing consistently in the second half.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Gabrielle Kouzelos was unable to hold on to a shot in the 62nd minute, allowing BU’s Kelly Park to score on the rebound.

Sophomore Sarah Feola could have made it 3-1 in the 69th minute, but an errant pass led to a whiffed shot.

Whitfield’s insurance goal came in the 74th minute as she gathered the ball at the top of the box after it head the referee. Her low, diving shot went past the outstretched arms of Ciolek to make it 3-1.

Boston made it a one-goal game again with 15 minutes to go. Kiana Ghamarifard headed Erin Neville’s cross from a corner kick.

The Terriers continued their substitutions to keep the pressure on the Cards. In the waning moments, Louisville was able to keep possession and run out the clock.

The Cards are on a quick turnaround with one day rest before hosting Miami (OH) on Sunday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal