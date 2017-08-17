UofL welcomes freshmen with annual day of service

By Briana Williams–

The Engage Lead Serve Board’s began one of their most popular events early on Aug. 18. Student Outreach Uniting Louisville, SOUL, has been helping students with new and returning students find early volunteer opportunities in Louisville for over a decade.

Students filed in just after eight in the morning to begin service site registration. The annual event was particularly special this year due to its robust lineup of speakers. Interim President, Dr. Greg Postel; Dean of Students, Dr. Mike Mardis and Louisville Mayor, Greg Fischer, all spoke to students participating in the event.

Since his mayoral start in 2011, Fischer has openly expressed his gratitude to U of L students for their commitment to service, especially in the local community. During his address, Fischer addressed many violent acts that have taken place in the country, the most recent being the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Fischer encouraged students to continue their dedication to serving others in order to be a positive force for others and themselves. “Now is the time to get involved,” Fischer said to the nearly 500 volunteers present for the event, most being new freshmen.

Muhammad Ali was another subject in Fischer’s address as he told volunteers their impact on the community can be just as great as Ali’s.

Photos by Briana Williams/ The Louisville Cardinal

Feature Photo Courtesy by Zach Smith