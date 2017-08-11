University bemoans NCAA infractions in appeal

By Shelby Brown–

U of L says the NCAA unjustly punished the university and its basketball players for the sex scandal involving Andre McGee and Katina Powell. In June, the university announced they would fight only two of the punishments, the financial penalties and vacation of wins.

The university’s 68-page appeal, sent to the NCAA’s committee of infractions, was obtained through an open records request Aug. 11.

The appeal states U of L is “deeply embarrassed and apologizes” for the events that occurred 2011-13. However, the university says punishing everyone for McGee’s actions is excessive.

The appeal calls the vacating of wins “unjust and grossly disproportionate,” citing the players’ careers would be wiped out. The committee of infractions is criticized for initially defending the players as minors, not culpable in McGee’s actions, only to include them in the punishment.

The “limited culpability” and underage status of multiple players doesn’t warrant the vacation of victories or the forfeiture of funds won in those games, according to U of L.

The appeal also states while the university self-imposed punishments upon learning of the scandal, the committee of infractions ignored this, heaping on more. U of L engaged in “extraordinary” efforts to assist in the investigation, according to the appeal.

Initially, the men’s basketball team was banned from postseason play, two scholarships were cut and several recruiting opportunities were eliminated. After McGee’s actions were confirmed, he was removed from the program and U of L’s investigation deepened.

U of L continues to defend the players who, they say, “attended a party for, at most, a few minutes.”

“The COI abused its discretion by imposing such sweeping penalties, and its judgement must be reversed at least to that extent,” the appeal says.

Read U of L’s full appeal here.