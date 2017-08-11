- University bemoans NCAA infractions in appeal
- Donors to help pay forensic audit’s $2.2 million tab
- Men’s soccer ranked No. 9 in preseason Coaches Poll
- Football ranked No. 17 in first Coaches Poll
- Brief: Resident robbed near campus Saturday
- Letter to the Editor: Intellectual diversity exists at U of L
- Postel criticizes former administration, looks forward during forum
- Students need transparency, passion from our next president
- Five staff positions cut from advancement department
- Effigy dressed in black found fastened to tree branch on campus
University bemoans NCAA infractions in appeal
By Shelby Brown–
U of L says the NCAA unjustly punished the university and its basketball players for the sex scandal involving Andre McGee and Katina Powell. In June, the university announced they would fight only two of the punishments, the financial penalties and vacation of wins.
The university’s 68-page appeal, sent to the NCAA’s committee of infractions, was obtained through an open records request Aug. 11.
The appeal states U of L is “deeply embarrassed and apologizes” for the events that occurred 2011-13. However, the university says punishing everyone for McGee’s actions is excessive.
The appeal calls the vacating of wins “unjust and grossly disproportionate,” citing the players’ careers would be wiped out. The committee of infractions is criticized for initially defending the players as minors, not culpable in McGee’s actions, only to include them in the punishment.
The “limited culpability” and underage status of multiple players doesn’t warrant the vacation of victories or the forfeiture of funds won in those games, according to U of L.
The appeal also states while the university self-imposed punishments upon learning of the scandal, the committee of infractions ignored this, heaping on more. U of L engaged in “extraordinary” efforts to assist in the investigation, according to the appeal.
Initially, the men’s basketball team was banned from postseason play, two scholarships were cut and several recruiting opportunities were eliminated. After McGee’s actions were confirmed, he was removed from the program and U of L’s investigation deepened.
U of L continues to defend the players who, they say, “attended a party for, at most, a few minutes.”
“The COI abused its discretion by imposing such sweeping penalties, and its judgement must be reversed at least to that extent,” the appeal says.
Read U of L’s full appeal here.
About Kyeland JacksonEditor-in-Chief at The Louisville Cardinal.
Related Posts
Latest News
- University bemoans NCAA infractions in appeal
By Shelby Brown– U of L says the NCAA unjustly...
- Posted August 11, 2017
- 0
- Donors to help pay forensic audit’s $2.2 million tab
By Shelby Brown– The James Graham Brown Foundation and C.E. and...
- Posted August 8, 2017
- 0
- Football position breakdown: Linebackers
By Jeff Milby– It’s our second look at the defense...
- Posted August 6, 2017
- 0
- Men’s soccer breakdown: Forwards
By Jordan Shim- Over the past six weeks, TLC has...
- Posted August 5, 2017
- 0
- Men’s soccer ranked No. 9 in preseason Coaches Poll
By Jordan Shim– The men’s soccer team is one of...
- Posted August 4, 2017
- 0
- Football ranked No. 17 in first Coaches Poll
By Dalton Ray– USA Today released their first Amway Coaches...
- Posted August 3, 2017
- 0
- Brief: Resident robbed near campus Saturday
By Kyeland Jackson — Three suspects robbed a non-student Saturday...
- Posted July 31, 2017
- 0
- University bemoans NCAA infractions in appeal
By Shelby Brown– U of L says the NCAA...
- August 11, 2017
- 0
- Donors to help pay forensic audit’s $2.2 million tab
By Shelby Brown– The James Graham Brown Foundation and...
- August 8, 2017
- 0
- Football position breakdown: Linebackers
By Jeff Milby– It’s our second look at the...
- August 6, 2017
- 0
- What, what, what are you wearing?: Ramsey goes racist
BRUH. If you don’t believe in treating all...
- October 29, 2015
- 102
- ‘By the people, for the people’: Building MOSSCon from the ground up
MORE: Read this article in Albanian. Laijmifundit.al, Telegrafi.com and Digjitale.com all adapted Louisvillecardinal.com’s coverage. By Simon...
- May 13, 2013
- 33
- Students greeted by Confederate eyesore
By Nick Amon — As the fall semester approaches...
- August 19, 2016
- 24
- 94Madie says:
- Charles Snyder says:
- Dr. John Little says: