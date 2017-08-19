Men’s soccer gearing up for another deep postseason run

By Jordan Shim–

Entering 2016, men’s soccer wanted to rebound from a 7-9-3 season. The Cards responded with an Elite Eight run. For 2017, coach Ken Lolla’s team expects to continue that postseason success.

Led by seniors Mohammed Thiaw and Tim Kubel as well as juniors Danny Reynolds and Tate Schmitt, the Cards look to book their first College Cup since 2010.

Atop of the ACC gauntlet, ranked non-conference teams brings a challenge from start to finish.

Lots of familiar schools are in the schedule again, but a few schools stick out that will provide a tough challenge.

Annual matches against No. 7 Indiana and Kentucky are on the schedule. However, Indiana is an exhibition this time around in which the Hoosier prevailed 3-2. Redemption is on the mind for the Cards against UK. The Wildcats pulled out a 1-0 victory in Lexington last year.

Louisville’s home stand against No. 2 Wake Forest on Sept. 9, is a must-see. Louisville have yet to beat the Demon Deacons, having lost all six meetings dating back to 2014. Wake also eliminated the Cards in ACC tournament play in 2015 and 2016. A win over the Demon Deacons in an early season showdown would instill confidence in the Cards that they can beat anyone in the country.

The other date to circle is Oct. 17 when the Cards travel to take on No. 15 Charlotte. Under coach Kevin Langan the 49ers have been among the country’s elite for the past five years. Defending a new style late into the season should pay dividends for postseason play.

The road to the tournament is set up to be difficult once again. However, Louisville do not fail to perform in big games. Every game should be competitive and another berth in both conference and NCAA should be imminent.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal