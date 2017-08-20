Ferguson-Dayes wins 150th game as women’s soccer beat Miami 2-0

By Jordan Shim-

Women’s soccer defeated Miami (OH) 2-0 with goals from senior Alison Price and junior Gabrielle Vincent. With the 2-0 win, coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes earned her 150th win with the program.

“The first half was not our finest performance at all,” Ferguson-Dayes said. “I don’t think we were sharp. I understand that playing Friday-Sunday is tough, but every team in the country has to do this, but I expected more from us.”

Price broke the deadlock in the 28th minute. Miami blocked two shots, but the ball skipped to the outside to Allison Whitfield. She beat her marker and passed to Price, who finished from close range for her first goal of the season.

Minus the goal, it was a rather pedestrian first half. Neither team were threats to the goalkeepers and the shots came at a premium, even at three each.

Kennardi Carbin had a great opportunity in the 69th minute to double the lead. She used her pace to beat her marker and had a shot from a wide-angle. Her shot beat Miami’s goalkeeper Pat Koutoulas but went just wide of the right post.

Carbin was a penalty for Louisville in the 73rd minute. She was brought down in the box after she cut inside her defender. Gabrielle Vincent stepped up and placed the ball into the left corner.

“Our response in the second half is exactly what we are capable of. I only wish we could have started the way we ended the game. Then again we find a lesson in every game, and that was a learning lesson. We will grow and improve.”

Despite a slow start, the Cards finished the game with a 16-7 shot advantage. Louisville goalkeeper Gabrielle Kouzelos’ six saves was enough to register her first collegiate clean sheet.

The Cards are on the road for the next match. They travel to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the Hoosiers on Thursday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal