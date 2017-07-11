Staff outlines ideal traits for next president

By Kyeland Jackson —

University of Louisville staff ranked honesty foremost among traits for the school’s next president.

That’s according to a survey issued March which reviewed which asked 253 staff members which five traits they valued most in the next president. Staff reviewed the results in a staff senate meeting Monday.

Most asked the successor be honest and dedicated, and have integrity, leadership style and different personality traits. Further qualifications asked the president be “visionary with a focus on strategic planning” and has the highest degree in their field. Few asked the next president’s traits include shared governance, being collaborative, and valuing students, faculty and staff.

Those maligned traits are recurring concerns for students and faculty. Faculty Senate Chair Enid Trucios-Haynes and outgoing Student Government Association President have fought for further representation within U of L’s administration, asking for a seat on the U of L Foundation and various committees.

Representation concerns surfaced again when U of L Board of Trustees Chair David Grissom dissolved the presidential search committees, shifting those duties to the board. That day, Grissom assured faculty would have representation in the search process.

“There will be a very comprehensive outreach program to touch all the important constituencies of the college community, whether it’s faculty, students, alumni, community leaders,” Grissom said after the June 28 board meeting. “I don’t think there should be any concern about the openness of it.”

Though U of L’s board will helm the presidential search, a search firm will help them. Applications for interested firms ends July 19, starting the board’s process of choosing a firm to help them.

U of L’s Interim President Greg Postel will host forums to discuss the budget, presidential search and more this month. Those forums are July 25 at 9a.m. in the Strickler Hall auditorium and July 28 at 9 a.m. on the Health Sciences Campus.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal