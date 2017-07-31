Brief: Resident robbed near campus Saturday

By Kyeland Jackson —

Three suspects robbed a non-student Saturday in front of the Bellamy apartments.

Louisville police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were notified around 7:50 p.m. July 29. The victim, a 19-year old black male who lives in the Bellamy, alleged three black males held him at gunpoint, stealing his money and cell-phone.

Mitchell says LMPD has caught no suspects and will handle the case.

U of L’s RAVE alert system warned of the crime at 8:38 that night.

“LMPD currently investigating a hold up of a non-affiliate that recently occurred in front of the Bellamy apartments leasing office. Be cautious in area,” the alert said.

University spokesperson John Karman said the university has no statement because the crime happened off-campus.

Those with information are advised to call the LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. For emergencies, call 911.

This story will be updated.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal