Raymond Burse joins Board of Trustees
By Shelby Brown–
Former president of Kentucky State University Raymond Burse, has been selected by Governor Matt Bevin to serve on the U of L Board of Trustees. Burse will fulfill the rest of an unexpired term ending Jan. 13, 2019, as reported by the Courier-Journal.
Burse will replace Junior Bridgeman, who resigned from the board earlier this year. Bridgeman cited not having enough time as the reason for his withdrawal.
Originally from Hopkinsville, Burse has worked on boards for several non-profit and professional organizations. He retired from GE Appliances as vice president and general counsel.
Burse, coming to U of L during a time of financial reworking, is no stranger to budget cuts. Notably, when interim president at KSU, Burse cut his own $90,000 salary to aid low-wage campus workers.
Burse attended Centre College, University of Oxford and Harvard Law School.
The next board of trustees meeting is set for July 20. The meeting should determine whether the university takes legal action against former President Ramsey’s administration.