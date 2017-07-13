Raymond Burse joins Board of Trustees By Shelby Brown– Former president of Kentucky State University Raymond... Posted July 13, 2017

Attorney general launches investigation into U of L By Kyeland Jackson — U of L will now be... Posted July 13, 2017

SACS expands investigation again, adds possible violations By Shelby Brown– The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools... Posted July 12, 2017

Ad hoc committee to review nepotism and tenure policies By Shelby Brown– U of L’s Tenure and Nepotism Policy... Posted July 12, 2017

Costs grow for audit expansion By Kyeland Jackson — The price to further investigate the... Posted July 12, 2017

Staff outlines ideal traits for next president By Kyeland Jackson — The University of Louisville staff ranked... Posted July 11, 2017