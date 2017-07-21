Postel appoints three new officers, filling vacancies

By Kyeland Jackson —

Interim President Greg Postel replaced three retiring or resigning administrators Thursday, filling gaps in U of L’s senior leadership.

Postel welcomed the appointees in an emailed statement Friday.

“I am confident that, with this new leadership in place, our university will not skip a beat in these areas as we continue to pursue our future as one of America’s leading metropolitan research universities,” Postel said.

VP For Community Engagement

Ralph Fitzpatrick will be interim vice president for community engagement, spearheading U of L’s community partnerships. In a blasted email, Postel said Fitzpatrick has more than 40 years of service to U of L which includes time as the associate vice president for community engagement. FItzpatrick also served as Simmons College’s provost and senior executive vice president between 2012 and 2014.

Fitzpatrick repalces replaces Dan Hall, who retired June 30 after serving U of L 31 years.

VP For University Advancement

Bryan Robinson will step into the position of interim vice president for university advancement. He replaces Keith Inman, who accepted a role as Kosair Charities’ president. Robinson, currently the senior assistant vice president for development,worked as a director of development for U of L in 2008. He returned to permanently work at the university in 2013 after helping a multi-billion dollar campaign at Indiana University. He’s set to graduate from Bellarmine University with a doctorate in higher education administration.

Robinson will begin his job Aug. 1.

Associate VP for Human Resources

John Elliot will be U of L’s interim associate vice president for human resources, replacing Jeanell Hughes. Elliot was a director of recruitment services and interim vice president for human resources at Dartmouth-Hithcock — a research and healthcare delivery system in New Hampshire. Elliot brings more than 20 years of human resources experience.

Hughes has accepted a position with Aramark, the same food service company that operates all U of L restaurants. Elliot will begin July 22.

Though the spots are filled, U of L will search for permanent hires for the three positions. Interim appointments wrought speculation by U of L’s accrediting body — the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges. Citing seven interim administrators leading U of L, SACS said July 5 the university may have commited two more violations. U of L has possibly violated nine SACS accreditation standards.

Postel and U of L Board of Trustees Chair David Grissom will visit SACS in August. A SACS special committee will visit and review the university’s efforts to comply with accreditation standards Sept. 19 – 21.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal