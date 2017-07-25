Students need transparency, passion from our next president U of L’s Board of Trustees will soon search for... Posted July 25, 2017

Men’s soccer breakdown: Goalkeeping and defense By Jordan Shim– For the past three weeks, The Cardinal... Posted July 25, 2017

Football position breakdown: Special teams By Dalton Ray– Our offensive breakdown is finished and the... Posted July 24, 2017

Five staff positions cut from advancement department By Shelby Brown– U of L last week cut five... Posted July 21, 2017

Effigy dressed in black found fastened to tree branch on campus By Kyeland Jackson — U of L employees found an... Posted July 21, 2017

Postel appoints three new officers, filling vacancies By Kyeland Jackson — Posted July 21, 2017