Lamar Jackson named ACC preseason Player of the Year

By Dalton Ray–

Preseason accolades are being handed out across the nation and football’s Lamar Jackson is tabbed as the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year by the media. As for the rest of the Cardinals, U of L is picked to finish third in the conference.

The 2016 Heisman winner, Jackson received 113 votes to win the Player of the Year. FSU’s quarterback Deondre Francois finished second in the preseason Player of the Year voting with 23 votes.

Louisville earned seven first-place votes from the media, ranking them third in the entire ACC behind Florida State (118) and Clemson (35).

The Cardinals were also slotted to finish third in the Atlantic Division behind both the Seminoles and Tigers.

U of L kicks off their season against Purdue on Sept. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal