- Lamar Jackson named ACC preseason Player of the Year
- U of L’s top human resources officer resigning
- Foundation paid executives $8 million in deferred compensation last fiscal year
- Raymond Burse joins Board of Trustees
- Attorney general launches investigation into U of L
- SACS expands investigation again, adds possible violations
- Ad hoc committee to review nepotism and tenure policies
- Costs grow for audit expansion
- Staff outlines ideal traits for next president
- SACS: “sufficient factual information” U of L violating accreditation
Lamar Jackson named ACC preseason Player of the Year
By Dalton Ray–
Preseason accolades are being handed out across the nation and football’s Lamar Jackson is tabbed as the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year by the media. As for the rest of the Cardinals, U of L is picked to finish third in the conference.
The 2016 Heisman winner, Jackson received 113 votes to win the Player of the Year. FSU’s quarterback Deondre Francois finished second in the preseason Player of the Year voting with 23 votes.
Louisville earned seven first-place votes from the media, ranking them third in the entire ACC behind Florida State (118) and Clemson (35).
The Cardinals were also slotted to finish third in the Atlantic Division behind both the Seminoles and Tigers.
U of L kicks off their season against Purdue on Sept. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal