U of L professor dies in China
By Shelby Brown–
Mathematics Professor Prasanna “Ron” Sahoo died June 18 while at a symposium in China. Sahoo just celebrated 30 years with U of L, according to Dean Kimberly Kempf-Leonard.
“(H)e was a prolific researcher, a great teacher and mentor and a good friend,” Kempf-Leonard said in an email. “He will be missed greatly!”
Kempf-Leonard added Sahoo was excited to attend the “prestigious” conference with his family.
Sahoo has received international honors from India, Poland and Canada, and helped author four books on mathematics and biology. His research has been cited in dozens of others.
This article will be updated.