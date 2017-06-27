U of L staffer assaulted near health sciences campus

By Kyeland Jackson —

A university staff member was assaulted Tuesday morning, pushed to the ground on her way to work at U of L’s Health Sciences Campus.

A Rave alert detailed the assault, saying the female employee was pushed at 8:45 a.m. while exiting a TARC bus at Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Then, the suspect walked to Floyd Street and Ali, allegedly pushing another person and continuing to walk. The suspect did not take anything, and the staffer is reported to have no injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, between 5-foot-5 and 5–foot-7 wearing blue pants, a light blue button-down shirt and orange shoes resembling Crocs. He’s described as being between 30 and 37 years old.

University police and Louisville Metro Police are investigating. Campus police urge people be cautious in the HSC area, and to call ULPD at 852-6111 if they see the suspect.

This story will be updated.