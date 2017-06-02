Trump shows his priorities by pulling out of PCA

By Megan Brewer–

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement was centered around economics, not global warming.

Trump is no idiot when it comes to money, he makes that clear in his speech, but he doesn’t seem to know anything about the science behind global warming.

He does not seem concerned about what will happen now that the U.S. is not going be part of the fight against global warming. He doesn’t seem to understand the backlash will be continuous increases in global temperatures, drought and wildfires in the years to come.

In his speech announcing the withdrawal from the PCA, Trump mentions the environment six times, climate twice, global temperature once and mentions the economy more than 20. That alone shows where his thought process is.

What’s the Paris Climate Agreement about again? To President Trump, it’s all about the money.

The one time Trump mentioned the climate (aside from quoting the Wall Street Journal) he says, “This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States.”

President Trump is concerned more about America’s sovereignty and financial advantage than protecting our environment. He’s more concerned about the U.S. being on top of the world than the U.S. having a world to be on top of.

Does our president even understand what global warming is, or does he not care? It seems to be a mixture of both.

Like previously stated, he mentions the actual issue nine times. He covers his lack of knowledge and concern for global warming by spending most of his speech on how the Paris Climate Agreement isn’t “fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”

In his speech, Trump said, “As president, I can put no other consideration before the well-being of American citizens.” And later said, “The Paris Agreement handicaps the United States’ economy in order to win praise from the very foreign capitals and global activists that have long sought to gain wealth at our country’s expense. They don’t put America first. I do. And I always will.”

Newsflash President Trump: Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement isn’t fair to the people of the United States who want to live in a healthy, clean environment.

American’s should have the right to protect the world from rising temperatures. The PCA did that, stating the average global temperature couldn’t rise above two degrees.

Where President Trump is concerned, America’s economy comes before the environment. Trump’s decision to withdraw from the PCA is not him putting “America first,” it’s him making America his last priority.

Trump is a money-hungry man and he always will be. His first concern is always money. His latest decision proves that.

