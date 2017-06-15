Reassessing the whirlwind of the NCAA punishment on men’s basketball

By Dalton Ray–

Ninety minutes after the NCAA’s Committee of Infractions made their decision on the men’s basketball sex scandal, coach Rick Pitino, Interim President Greg Postel, athletic director Tom Jurich, advisor Chuck Smrt and senior associate AD Kenny Klein addressed a room full of media members in Grawemeyer Hall.

Postel started the conference off by explaining how much U of L cooperated with the NCAA during this entire process and then said the university will appeal the NCAA ruling.

Smrt, a former NCAA enforcement staff for nearly 20 years, has assisted U of L with their ongoing investigation since 2015. Expected to quarterback their process to get back to good graces with the NCAA, the legal expert didn’t anticipate this type of punishment to be handed out.

“The penalties exceeded our expectations … the severity of this penalty, we think, exceeds the severity of this case,” Smrt said.

Fielding the first line of questions, Smrt absorbed all inquiries about what the NCAA dished out.

“We imposed penalties what we thought were the guidelines directed by the NCAA in this type of case,” Smrt said. “That’s why we imposed a postseason band, obviously which was very significant. We imposed scholarship cuts, which were very significant. The additional penalties imposed by the committee are the ones that surprised us.”

After giving all the legal lingo one could hold, Smrt dropped the bombshell Louisville fans didn’t want to hear.

“At this time we believe (the vacation of records) could impact 108 regular season games and approximately 15 NCAA wins,” Smrt said.

Of the 15 postseason wins is the 2012 Final Four run and the 2013 national title.

Five minutes into the conference, Pitino made his first statement.

“For 35 years I’ve had a lot of faith in the NCAA and reacted that way accordingly as a head coach with belief in their rules,” Pitino said. “I feel, like everyone else up here, this is unfair, over the top and severe, but personally I’ve lost a lot of faith in the NCAA.”

Pitino then said he would put his faith in the appeals committee and that U of L will win the process because it’s what is “right and just.”

When asked if Pitino thought this would play a negative role in recruiting, Pitino responded with, “We’ve had the best recruiting class (this season) we’ve had in 16 years, and probably a better one next year.”

After Pitino held questions for about five minutes, reporters then went back to Smrt for the logistics. Smrt indicated that the appeal process would be a “back-and-forth” situation that will last around three months.

Ineligibility of the players became the next topic, leading Smrt to explain how one or multiple players can become ineligible. That status would remain until the player(s) are reinstated or their eligibility runs out. This is an argument for the U of L appeal.

“One of our basis for our response for the vacation not being appropriate was if these athletes would have gone through the restoration process at that time, they would have been restored without loss of eligibility,” Smrt said.

Moving on, Smrt said the COI pointed to the nature of the benefits as being the based on the penalty, while U of L believes the value of the benefits should be penalized.

One of the more intense exchanges of the 30-minutes press conference was when Pitino was asked what he is taking responsibility for in this scandal.

“I’m not going to answer that question,” Pitino said.

Then moments later, Pitino said he takes responsibility of the program and leading his players and staff members down the right path.

“I’ve had 31 coaches go on the be head coaches in college as well as assistant coaches in the pros — some of the best leaders in the game. One person did the wrong thing,” Pitino said.

Included in the penalties handed down by the NCAA, Louisville have to pay back any shared revenue from 2012-2015 postseason tournaments. U of L did not have that number estimated by the time of the conference.

In a conference dominated by Smrt and Pitino, Jurich made his first statement 17 minutes in. The AD expressed how much U of L means to him and said he didn’t see this punishment coming.

“I thought we did everything above and beyond when we found out about this incident. My greatest disappointment is with the (NCAA) because we followed their guidelines to a ‘T’ and exceeded in most positions,” Jurich said. “We were overly aggressive in penalties we gave ourself and wanted to make sure we took this very seriously and responsibly. Not one time did I ever hear about a red flag.”

Whether or not more than one staff member knew about what was going on between players and strippers is a huge part of this case. Through the findings of the NCAA, they found no evidence that anyone aside from McGee knew about the situation.

Pitino ended the conference with this statement: “Leaders lead. I plan on staying here and winning multiple championships, not just one. I plan on going to multiple Final Fours, not just one. And that’s what leaders do,” Pitino said.

“We did not deserve what they gave us and that’s the bottom line. (The NCAA) made a very large mistake … we are just as disturbed as the committee is about the situation and we will fight every bit of it to the end.”

The saga surround the men’s basketball program began in the fall of 2015 and many expected the end to come today, but with the ruling of the NCAA, the third chapter appears to be beginning.

