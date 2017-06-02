- Baseball surges past Radford 11-6
Previewing each team in baseball’s region
By Dalton Ray–
Baseball is hosting their fifth straight NCAA regional, keeping Jim Patterson Stadium a known postseason attraction. Here is a quick rundown of the three other teams in U of L’s region.
Oklahoma (34-22)
Quick fact: Sooners are 5-1 in three-games series against ranked opponents.
Leading batters: Steele Walker, center field – .338 average with 50 RBIs and eight home runs. Renae Martinez, catcher – .328 average with 37 RBIs and seven home runs. Austin O’Brian, first baseman – 39 RBIs and seven home runs.
Leading pitchers: Jake Irvin (6-2), right-handed – 3.50 ERA with 71 strikeouts. Devon Perez (5-2), right-handed – 3.61 ERA with 74 strikeouts.
Xavier (32-25)
Quick fact: The Musketeers have back-to-back Big East Player of the Year winners in Rylan Bannon and 2016’s 14th round MLB draft pick Andre Jernigan.
Leading batters: Conor Grammes, in-field – .336 average with 40 RBIs and seven home runs. Bannon, third baseman – .322 average with 46 RBIs and 14 home runs. Chris Givin, shortstop – .317 average with 22 RBIs and one home run.
Leading pitchers: Matt Kent (5-2), right-handed – 1.58 ERA with 34 strikeouts. Zac Lowther (5-4), left-handed – 2.81 ERA with 115 strikeout.
Radford (27-30)
Quick fact: The Highlanders have competed in two of the last three NCAA tournaments.
Leading batters: Spencer Horwitz, first baseman – .317 average with 34 RBIs and eight home runs. Kyle Butler, second baseman – .314 average with 34 RBIs and two home runs. Johnathan Gonzalez, catcher – .286 average with 44 RBIs and 12 home runs.
Leading pitchers: Zack Ridgely (7-5), left-handed – 2.84 ERA with 85 strikeouts. Danny Hrbeck (5-5), right-handed – 4.42 ERA with strikeouts.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal