Men’s basketball adds huge late addition in five-star Brian Bowen

By Dalton Ray–

Weeks after coach Rick Pitino said he likely wouldn’t add another player to next season’s roster, the Hall of Fame head coach landed five-star wing Brian Bowen. Bowen is the No. 13 recruit in the 2017 class, according to ESPN, and was one of two remaining top 100 players.

The 6-foot-7 forward is one of the top scoring wings in the class and the top player out of Michigan. ESPN’s third-ranked small forward chose U of L over Michigan State, Arizona, Texas, Creighton and others.

Bowen’s recruitment took an interesting turn as he waited to see how the NBA Draft impacts teams. Thought to be a Michigan State lean, Bowen reconsidered when the Spartans’ star Mile Bridges returned.

On May 30, ESPN Louisville radio host Drew Deener said on air he had a tip Pitino and Bowen were together at Churchill Downs. News and speculation spread throughout the week, and the Cardinals became the overwhelming favorite.

Louisville has five recruits in the 2017 class and is rated top-five across recruiting sites.

It’s hard to say whether Pitino struck gold or gold fell into his lap, but one of the highest rated recruits in the Pitino era is headed to Louisville.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal