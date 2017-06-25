- Laundry & Tan Connection employee threatened with knife, suspect escapes
- TLC alum Scott Jennings signs with CNN
- Takeaways from back-to-back Foundation meetings
- U of L Foundation fires Kathleen Smith
- Baseball faces TCU in elimination game of College World Series
- NCAA’s unreasonable punishments hurt all the wrong people
- Reassessing the whirlwind of the NCAA punishment on men’s basketball
- U of L extending audit, approved budget
- Rick Pitino suspended by NCAA and men’s basketball placed on four-year probation
- U of L Foundation to investigate audit, further reform
Laundry & Tan Connection employee threatened with knife, suspect escapes
By Shelby Brown–
A man brandished a knife at a Laundry & Tan Connection employee near campus Sunday afternoon, then escaped on a bicycle with yellow handlebars.
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports no one was harmed and the suspect escaped without any cash, heading towards Third Street.
Metro police received the 911 call at 4:13 p.m. and took over the case from university police. They are currently searching for the man.
A 5:09 p.m. Rave Alert describes the suspect as a black male, 6 feet tall, wearing a camo hat and army-type clothing. LMPD’s report said the man was “wearing an odd hat (with) dreadlocks.”
“The suspect was making a mess and was told to stop by the employee. He pulled a knife and swung,” Metro Safe 911 Supervisor Vince Luney said.
Luney is optimistic the suspect will be apprehended. “Yellow handles are pretty noticeable,” he says.
Anyone with any information is asked to call ULPD: 852-6111.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Photo courtesy of Laundry Tan Connection.