The Cardinal wins 22 Louisville SPJ awards
By Kyeland Jackson on June 30, 2017
By Staff —
The Louisville Cardinal won big at this year’s Society of Professional Journalists awards, bringing home 22 awards in the collegiate division.
TLC won 24 awards last year, a new record for the paper. Here’s the list of Cardinal staffers who won. For information on SPJ and other schools who won, follow the link here.
|Category
|Winner
|Place
|Piece
|Best Overall Design
|Olivia Krauth and Sarah Rohleder
|1st
|Overall Website
|Staff
|1st
|Front Page Layout
|Olivia Krauth and Sarah Rohleder
|1st
|Review
|Kyeland Jackson
|1st
|“Don’t Breathe” — A cinematic breath of fresh air
|Aaron Hartley
|2nd
|The Weeknd’s “Starboy” faintly shines
|Sports News Story
|Dalton Ray
|1st
|Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
|Sports Game Story
|Sam Draut
|1st
|Golfer Olivia Cason works her way to NCAA Championship
|Photo Story
|Wade Morgen
|1st
|U of L baseball beats Virginia
|News Photo
|Sarah Rohleder
|1st
|Students lead die-in – How Many More?
|Sarah Rohleder
|3rd
|lead die-in – In Front of Activities Center
|Feature Photo
|Hank Kerns
|1st
|Rae Sremmurd light up the Palace
|Sarah Rohleder
|2nd
|Speed Museum awes
|Sports Photo
|Wade Morgen
|1st
|Don’t buy the hype on Louisville football this year
|Nancy Hanner
|2nd
|Men’s basketball kicks off season
|Nancy Hanner
|3rd
|Louisville beats FSU
|Editorial
|Nick Amon
|2nd
|Ramsey should be held accountable for stream of scandals
|Staff
|3rd
|SGA Senate fails constituency in lead-up to vote of no confidence
|Best Use of Video
|Sam Draut and Dalton Ray
|2nd
|U of L, city to remove Confederate monument
|Feature Page Layout
|Brooke Moody, Olivia Krauth and Sarah Rohleder
|2nd
|The Cardinal March 22
|Graphic Illustration
|Mitchell Howes
|2nd
|Informational Graphic
|Mallory Siegenthaler, Olivia Krauth and Sara Rohleder
|2nd
|April 12 cover
|Mitchell Howes
|3rd
|Program aims to arrest campus drinking