The Cardinal wins 22 Louisville SPJ awards

By on June 30, 2017
By Staff —

The Louisville Cardinal won big at this year’s Society of Professional Journalists awards, bringing home 22 awards in the collegiate division.

TLC won 24 awards last year, a new record for the paper. Here’s the list of Cardinal staffers who won. For  information on SPJ and other schools who won, follow the link here.

CategoryWinnerPlacePiece
Best Overall DesignOlivia Krauth and Sarah Rohleder1st
Overall WebsiteStaff1st
Front Page LayoutOlivia Krauth and Sarah Rohleder1st
ReviewKyeland Jackson1st“Don’t Breathe” — A cinematic breath of fresh air
Aaron Hartley2ndThe Weeknd’s “Starboy” faintly shines
Sports News StoryDalton Ray1stLouisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
Sports Game StorySam Draut1stGolfer Olivia Cason works her way to NCAA Championship
Photo StoryWade Morgen1stU of L baseball beats Virginia
News PhotoSarah Rohleder1stStudents lead die-in – How Many More?
Sarah Rohleder3rdlead die-in – In Front of Activities Center
Feature PhotoHank Kerns1stRae Sremmurd light up the Palace
Sarah Rohleder2ndSpeed Museum awes
Sports PhotoWade Morgen1stDon’t buy the hype on Louisville football this year
Nancy Hanner2ndMen’s basketball kicks off season
Nancy Hanner3rdLouisville beats FSU
EditorialNick Amon2ndRamsey should be held accountable for stream of scandals
Staff3rdSGA Senate fails constituency in lead-up to vote of no confidence
Best Use of VideoSam Draut and Dalton Ray2ndU of L, city to remove Confederate monument
Feature Page LayoutBrooke Moody, Olivia Krauth and Sarah Rohleder2ndThe Cardinal March 22
Graphic IllustrationMitchell Howes2nd
Informational GraphicMallory Siegenthaler, Olivia Krauth and Sara Rohleder2ndApril 12 cover
Mitchell Howes3rdProgram aims to arrest campus drinking

