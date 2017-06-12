Brendan McKay wins third straight John Olerud Award

By Dalton Ray–

Baseball’s Brendan McKay is the recipient of the 2017 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year and is the only three-time winner of the award. This is McKay’s fourth major award in 2017 as he is also the ACC Player of the Year and national Player of the Year by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Holding a 2.34 ERA and 10-3 record as a pitcher, McKay’s 140 strikeouts is a season-high for U of L. McKay is surging at the plate with career-highs in batting average (.343), RBIs (56) and home runs (17).

McKay became Louisville’s all-time strikeout leader in the Super Regional against Kentucky and has 385 entering the College World Series.

For his career, McKay is 31-10 with a 2.15 ERA allowing only 15 home runs in 310.1 innings. The junior has 213 career hits, 131 RBIs and 27 home runs with a .328 average.

McKay and the Cardinals take on Texas A&M in the College World Series on either June 17 or 18.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal