Baseball faces TCU in elimination game of College World Series

By Dalton Ray–

In baseball’s first College World Series since 2014, the Cardinals opened their Omaha experience with a 8-4 win over Texas A&M — the first ever win for U of L in the CWS. Facing No. 3 seed Florida, Louisville fell 5-2. U of L will play TCU on June 22 at 8 p.m. in a win-or-go-home game.

The Cardinals used a five-run inning to prevail against the Aggies in their first game. Going up against their second straight SEC team in Florida, the Gators used a pair of home runs to create the difference. A solo shot in the in the third inning and a three-run homer in the fourth inning was all UF needed.

Louisville left seven runners stranded and senior Colin Lyman recorded the only RBI for U of L. Junior Brendan McKay recorded a pair of doubles.

The loss to the Gators places U of L in the elimination bracket. Their opponent in six-seed TCU (48-17) who lost Florida in game one, but eliminated Texas A&M to stay alive.

The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular season championship and are led by outfielder Austen Wade and pitcher Brian Howard.

Evan Skoug is tied for 10th in the nation with 20 home runs and Nolan Brown is tied for 11th with 26 stolen bases.

TCU started the season at No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and have stayed in the top 10 all season.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal