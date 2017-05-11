Home   >   Sports   >   Women’s golf’s Lauren Hartlage named ACC Freshman of the Year

By on May 11, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

Posting a 73.50 stroke average, women’s golf’s Lauren Hartlage has been named ACC Freshman of the Year. From Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Hartlage is the second player in program history to earn Freshman of the Year.

Coach Courtney Trimble said she is thrilled for Hartlage to earn the honor.

“She is the epitome of a student-athlete. She has a 4.0 GPA and is driven to be one of the best players in the country,” Trimble said. “She had a huge effect on our team this year and has pushed her teammates to become better. This is only the beginning for Lauren, and we are excited for what the future holds for her and our team.”

Hartlage’s stroke average is sixth best in program history. Her 14 rounds of even or below par is a freshman record.

The All-ACC golfer recorded five top-10 finishes in her 12 events. Hartlage had nine top-20 finishes, second most in a season.

In the Cougar Invitational, Hartlage shot a 7-under-par 209. The outing is the best three-round score by a freshman in school history. Hartlage’s best finish came in the  Hurricane Invitational, taking second place.

Courtesy photo / Louisville athletics 

