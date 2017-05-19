U of L police chief retires

By Kyeland Jackson —

After 26 years securing U of L’s campus, campus police chief Wayne Hall has retired.

Hall originally joined the university police department in 1991 as a patrol seargent. Before, he spent 21 years with Louisville’s metro police department.

Hall told U of L News he would miss the people, and attributed the campus’ safety record to officers’ experience and financial support by the administration.

“The university administration has allowed the department of public safety the resources through tough budget times to increase the number of police officers and security officers,” Hall told U of L news. “The increase in resources has allowed the department the flexibility to assign personnel in areas of concern.”

U of L has funneled millions to Hall’s department. In 2013, $3.7 million funded the ULPD. By 2015, that budget grew to $4.4 million as ULPD added eight positions.

The University of Kentucky, more than double the acreage size of U of L, spent $4.2 million on their campus police that year.

University spokesperson John Karman said Hall’s temporary replacement could be named in days. After, a national search for the position begins.