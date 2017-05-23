Takeaways from Rick Pitino’s conference on Adel’s return

By Dalton Ray–

The men’s basketball program received great news when Deng Adel announced he will return for his junior season. The wing is expected to step into the star role on next season’s team, averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore.

Coach Rick Pitino held a press conference to discuss the big news. The Hall of Fame head coach addressed everything from Adel’s return to why Russ Smith can’t make a NBA team. Here are some of the highlights:

Adel running the two

This is what was expected from most fans if Adel returned. Pitino said in the press conference that Adel will play a lot at the two-guard spot because of his shooting ability and defensive ability.

With the anticipated emergence of VJ King, the sophomore will likely step into the starting line up. Adel’s length will give him an advantage against opposing players, but his handling ability will need to improve for him to thrive in the position.

Dwayne Sutton saga?

Last season and all off-season, people around the basketball program have preached how good Sutton has been in practice. One of the main reasons fans have been eased on Donovan Mitchell leaving is because of how much people have hyped up Sutton.

Ready for the bombshell? Pitino said as of now he’s not ready to play. Sure it’s summer and he’ll have time to grow, but Sutton goes from the practice star to not ready to play in a matter of months. Pitino added that Sutton is the most physical player on the team, but needs to play like it.

Pitino doesn’t want to touch the Jaylen Johnson situation

The biggest news out of left field Louisville received this off-season is Johnson staying in the NBA Draft. The junior forward isn’t expected to be drafted and will likely need to battle his way on to a NBA team through the G-League (formerly known as the D-League).

When asked if Pitino expected to lose Johnson, Pitino took a long pause and said, “I thought it was best, what he did.”

This was Pitino’s shortest response during the conference. His answer makes it seem as if Johnson and Pitino didn’t have the best parting of ways. Johnson has still yet to sign an agent and this response puts into question on whether Johnson would return to Louisville if he backs out of the draft.

“Freshman may start next season”

This is in quotes for a reason. Pitino said that freshmen will be forced to play new season, which is expected after the Cards lost eight players. He continued to say that some freshman, Malik Williams namely, could start for U of L.

Pitino has a history of being hard on freshman because his style of play and emphasis on defense. It’s easy to say the incoming freshman may start in May, but once the season rolls around expect to hear a different story.

The rest

Pitino said Anas Mahmoud is nearly 230 lbs. and his goal playing weight is 235 lbs.

According to Pitino, Mangok Mathiang is a second round draft choice and a great “11th or 12th player on any professional team.”

Pitino also said Russ Smith will make a NBA team if coaches can live with his mistakes.

