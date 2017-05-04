Softball’s Tiarra Sanabria is soaking in her final days as a Cardinal

By Dalton Ray–

When Tiarra Sanabria first came to U of L as a high school student, she knew immediately where she wanted to play softball for the next four years.

“When I came here for my official visit, it was just home. I was so ready to come here,” Sanabria said.

Four years later, the New Jerseys native is looking at her final days wearing the red and black. The senior is enjoying the best senior of her career, batting a .329 average with 13 RBIs and three home runs.

“When I was a freshman, all the seniors told us to enjoy it because it doesn’t last long. It’s crazy, I didn’t think it would come this fast,” Sanabria said. “Ulmer has been home for so many years and now it’s time to be an adult.”

Sanabria will graduate in the summer with a communications degree. She looks to start a coaching career at the collegiate level. Sanabria chose coaching because she wants to stay around the game as much as possible after college.

Through Sanabria’s time as a Cardinal, three things have been consistent: Leadership, energy and family.

“We’re a family and I can say that. Every year there isn’t any drama and all together. If there is any problems off the field, we never bring it on,” Sanabria said. “It’s just been passed on. We know how to have fun together and keep each other loose. It’s something we’ve always done.”

When looking back at her favorite memories, Sanabria looks back to her sophomore year when U of L beat No. 8 Florida State.

“That game was crazy,” Sanabria said. “It was under the lights, we beat them 1-0 and it was one of the best games we’ve ever played. It’s easily one of my favorite times and we were all so energetic.”

Sanabria started 34 games as a sophomore and entering her final two years, she was tabbed as an integral part of the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Just as her career began to pick up steam, an injury limited her to 10 games as a junior.

The injury was tough for Sanabria, but it had its benefits.

“It helped me a lot because I saw the game from another side,” Sanabria said. “When you’re in the game, you don’t see what the coaches see but once you take a step back, you can really see what they’re talking about. This year I feel like I’m playing better than I have all four years and seeing the game from the other side has helped me a lot.”

Sanabria wouldn’t be the player or person she is today without coach Sandy Pearsall.

“She has pushed me. She has always told me I have so much potential and I never believed it. Now, I see what I’m capable of doing and I put the work in. I just had to believe in myself and she helped me accomplish that,” Sanabria said.

Upperclassmen are always expected to give advice to the young players and guide them through their career. One underclassmen Sanabria has become close with is sophomore Jordan Vorbrink.

“(Vorbrink) has taught me to let things go. She tells me to just play my game and don’t let things affect me,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s time is winding down as a student-athlete, but she has one message for future Cardinals.

“Look where you’re at, look at the sports facilities. You’re treated really well here as a student-athlete and it’s a family,” Sanabria said. “You’re going to get pushed everywhere you go, but here you have your family behind you.”

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal