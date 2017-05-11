Home   >   Sports   >   Softball   >   Softball rakes in All-ACC honors

By on May 11, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

With the completion of the regular season, postseason awards are being handed out for softball. Five Cardinals earned All-ACC honors selected by the 11 head coaches.

U of L (31-18) is a two-seed in the ACC conference tournament, facing North Carolina State in the first round.

Maryssa Becker, senior, All-ACC Second Team

Stats (batting): .336 batting average with four home runs and 32 RBIs.

Stats (pitching): 22-10 record and a 2.94 ERA in 201 innings pitched.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal

Nicole Pufahl, junior, All-ACC Second Team

Stats: .360 batting average with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal

Jordan McNary, senior, All-ACC Second Team

Stats: .329 batting average with 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal

Morgan Meyer, senior, All-ACC Second Team

Stats: .379 batting average in conference, scoring 12 runs.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal

Caitlin Ferguson, freshman, All-ACC Freshman Team

Stats: .302 batting average in conference, recording 10 of her 21 RBIs.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal

