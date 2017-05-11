- Softball rakes in All-ACC honors
Softball heaved from ACC tournament with loss to Wolfpack
By Dalton Ray–
Softball ended the regular season with a series sweep of North Carolina State. The Wolfpack got their payback against U of L with a 5-2 win in the first round of the ACC tournament.
NC State started with a 2-0 lead with two RBI singles to left field in the second and third innings. Senior Jordan McNary reached first base on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third. A sac-bunt advanced McNary to third base and a throwing error brought her home.
Both teams left two runners on base in the fourth inning.
Senior Maryssa Becker replaced sophomore Megan Hensley on the mound after Hensley gave up two hits and a run in the fifth inning. With bases loaded and one out, back-to-back singles gave State a pair of runs.
Junior Alison Szydlowski’s third home run of the year gave Louisville a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Three straight ground outs ended the hot start.
Trailing 5-2, the Cardinals only managed to record one hit in the final two innings.
U of L is now 31-19 with a 14-8 record in conference. The Cardinals now wait to hear if their name is called during the NCAA selection show.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal