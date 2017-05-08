Second-ranked baseball pushes winning streak to 11 games

By Dalton Ray–

Baseball is one of the hottest teams in the country, riding a 11-game winning streak after defeating Notre Dame on the road in a three-game series.

May 5, 2-0 win

Junior Brendan McKay and Notre Dame pitcher Brad Bass went toe-for-toe on the Friday game. McKay went eight innings, allowing one hit and recorded eight strikeouts. Bass last 7.2 innings, allowed two hits and recorded six strikeouts.

Sophomore Devin Mann scored the first run of the game in the top of the fifth inning with a home run.

In the eighth inning, freshman Tyler Fitzgerald reached on a throwing error with two outs. A walked-batter put runners on first and second base. Junior Devin Hairston singled to bring home Fitzgerald, scoring the second run.

Junior Lincoln Henzman replaced McKay in the ninth inning and struck out the side.

May 6, 5-1 win

Mann kicked off game two the same way he did game one, with a home run. Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Notre Dame’s Daniel Jung tied the game with a RBI double.

With two runners on in the top of the fifth inning, Hairston recorded another RBI to bring home Fitzgerald. A throwing error allowed McKay to reach first and scored both Hairston and senior Logan Taylor.

Junior Drew Ellis’ RBI scored the final run as Notre Dame registered two hits in the final four innings. Junior Kade McClure earned his sixth win.

May 7, 9-4 win

The Irish started off the final game of the series on fire, scoring four runs in the first two innings. Freshman Nick Bennett allowed five hits and four runs before being replaced by senior Jake Sparger.

Louisville trailed 4-1 in the fourth inning, but a wild pitched with two outs advanced runners to second and third. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases then allowed a run.

A sac-fly from junior Colby Fitch cut into the lead in the fifth inning. In the seventh, Fitch recorded another pair of RBIs with a single to center field. Consecutive strikeouts ended the top half of the inning, but Louisville took a 5-4 lead.

Louisville created a uphill battle for the Irish, starting the ninth inning with back-to-back home runs from McKay and Fitch. Louisville led 8-4 and a RBI single from sophomore Josh Stowers scored Mann.

Notre Dame recorded five hits in the first two innings and four the rest of the game. Louisville used five pitchers and freshman Adam Elliot earned the win.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal