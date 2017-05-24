Is Pitino gambling by not bringing another addition for 2017-2018?

By Dalton Ray–

With all the attention surrounding the men’s basketball program, it now seems to be simmering down. With Deng Adel announcing his return, the final domino has fallen.

Coach Rick Pitino said he “probably” wouldn’t bring in any more players if Adel returned. Pitino brought in two transfers to workout — Mark Alstork and Waseff Methnani — but said the two weren’t “good fits” for U of L.

Louisville will have to replace nearly 50 percent of points, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals. Of the seven returners, four played major minutes, two played situational minutes and one sat out due to NCAA transfer rules.

The Cards bring in a five-player recruiting class with four on scholarship. With little returning depth, newcomers will be forced on to the court — and all Louisville fans know Pitino’s history with freshmen.

Louisville’s strength last year, depth, has shifted to their weakness in a matter of two months. Pitino knows his team better than anyone, but his strategy for 2017-2018 is unlike what he has done in the past.

The question now is, how big of a gamble is Pitino taking by not bringing in another player?

The expected starting line up is Quentin Snider, Adel, VJ King, Ray Spalding and Anas Mahmoud. The bench is riddled with question marks and the most experienced player is Ryan McMahon.

What hurt the Cardinals the most this off-season aside from Donovan Mitchell going to the NBA Draft is Jaylen Johnson’s exit. By declaring for the draft, Johnson leaves the front court thin and will force U of L to play small-ball at times.

If Pitino expected Johnson to leave, he presumably would have looked to replace Johnson’s production with an experienced player. Louisville now lacks a physical presence in the post, which will likely hurt the Cardinals.

Forward Malik Williams was expected to play this season, but will receive even more minutes with the thin front court. Lance Thomas was expected to be a project-player, but now will have a chance to play immediately.

Pitino has dipped into the graduate transfer pool in the past seasons. The writing on the wall looked the same in regards of needing an experienced player to come in. Did Pitino simply not want to bring on a player, or was he just late to the party to land a quality player?

