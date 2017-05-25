McKay, Ellis and Hairston power baseball past Notre Dame

By Dalton Ray–

In front of their home crowd at Louisville Slugger Field, fifth-ranked baseball downed Notre Dame (26-32) in the ACC tournament. Pulling out a 10-3 victory, the Cardinals (47-9) used early fireworks and late daggers to down Notre Dame. U of L capitalized on ND’s errors, scoring seven runs after miscues by the Irish.

Early separation created in four-five spots

Juniors Brendan McKay and Drew Ellis wasted no time showing Notre Dame what they’re capable of, accounting for the first five runs in the second and third innings.

In the top of the second inning, Ellis took the first pitch he seen over the left field wall. In the third, a botched catch in foul territory allowed to keep the inning alive. McKay stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and slugged a ball over the right field for a grand slam.

Escaping jams

McKay started the game strong on both ends, but fell into a lull in the middle innings. In the third inning, a walked batter and single set up Matt Vierling’s RBI double.

During the fourth and fifth innings, McKay got into a early jam by letting two runners on base with on out. With bases loaded in the fourth, McKay battled back with a strikeout and ground to end the inning.

The Fighting Irish put runners on the in the fifth and a wild pitch allowed a run to score, bringing the Louisville lead to 5-3. Eric Feliz singled with two outs, but sophomore Josh Stowers gunned down Eric Gilgenbach at home to save the run and end the inning.

McKay earned his ninth win, going six innings with 119 pitches, eight strikeouts and three earned runs.

Insurance runs

The Cardinals hit a dry spell, not scoring for three innings. A throwing error on a routine ground out to first put runners on second and third with two outs. Junior Devin Hairston lined a ball through the short stop and third baseman for the two-run RBI, making the lead 7-3.

With two runners on in the ninth inning, Stowers’ ground-rule double brought home senior Logan Taylor. Two sac-flies made the score 10-3.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal