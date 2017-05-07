Lacrosse makes fourth straight NCAA tournament

By Dalton Ray–

With 11-7 record, women’s lacrosse is headed to their fourth NCAA tournament. The Cardinals have reached the tournament every year since 2014. U of L will travel to State College, Pennsylvania on May 12 to face James Madison.

Coach Kellie Young is becoming accustom to seeing her team selected for the tournament.

“This team and these players have worked every day to move us forward and make it clear that we are here to stay” Young said. “Now it’s a new season and time to prove our footing on the national scene.”

Louisville learned an at-large bid and is one of six ACC teams in the tournament. They have played six tournament teams this season.

The Cardinals are led by senior Hannah Koloski on the offensive end, who is tied for third in the ACC with 60 goals. Defensively, junior Brittany Read is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and is fifth in the nation with her 51.8 save percentage. Both players are All-ACC First Team Selections.

Considered a bubble-team, U of L droped three of their last four. Louisville fell to No. 2 North Carolina and No. 14 Virginia on back-to-back weeks in early April.

Young’s troops regained their footing by downing then-second-ranked Syracuse on senior day. UVA defeated Louisville in overtime in the first round of the ACC tournament.

The winner of the Louisville-James Madison game will move on the face No. 4 Penn State on May 14.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal