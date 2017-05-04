- Gail DePuy appointed acting dean of Speed School
Gail DePuy appointed acting dean of Speed School
By Shelby Brown–
Gail DePuy, Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at Speed, will serve as acting dean starting July 1.
“Dr. DePuy has an intimate knowledge of the school and is highly regarded for her teaching at both the undergraduate and graduate levels,” Interim Provost Dale Billingsley said in an email.
DePuy is replacing John Usher, who began serving as acting dean in May 2015.
“I want to also take this opportunity to thank John Usher for his service as acting dean for the past two years,” Billingsley said. “His willingness to take on that role is much appreciated.”
Usher says he is happy with the university’s choice of DePuy.
“She has a tremendous amount of talent and experience here at Speed and will be an effective leader,” Usher said. “She is a hard-worker and has a real passion for making the Speed School a better place to work and learn.”
DePuy’s fields of study include production and inventory control, experiment design and operations research. She has authored over 80 technical papers and served as principal or co-principal investigator on over $2.4 million of funded research.
Photo courtesy of J.B. Speed School of Engineering.
This article will be updated.