Former Trinity standout transferring to Louisville
By Dalton Ray on May 12, 2017
Football lands Ohio State transfer Rodjay Burns. The safety graduated from Trinity High School and was a three-star recruit.
A long time commit for the Cardinals, Burns flipped his commitment to Ohio State just before last year’s National Signing Day.
Burns played in six games for the Buckeyes and recorded a pick-six in the season opener. He have to sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal