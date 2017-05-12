Home   >   Sports   >   Football   >   Former Trinity standout transferring to Louisville

By on May 12, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

Football lands Ohio State transfer Rodjay Burns. The safety graduated from Trinity High School and was a three-star recruit.

A long time commit for the Cardinals, Burns flipped his commitment to Ohio State just before last year’s National Signing Day.

Burns played in six games for the Buckeyes and recorded a pick-six in the season opener. He have to sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

