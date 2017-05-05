Donovan Mitchell to stay in the NBA Draft

By Dalton Ray–

Men’s basketball’s Donovan Mitchell will will sign an agent and stay in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is considered a top 20 pick.

The sophomore averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists during the 2016-2017 campaign. Mitchell became to go-to player offensive for Rick Pitino’s team.

The 6-foot-3 guard was an All-ACC First Team selection last season.

He joins teammate Jaylen Johnson as the second draft-eligible Cardinal. Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft as well, but has not signed an agent.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal