Donovan Mitchell to stay in the NBA Draft

By on May 5, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

Men’s basketball’s Donovan Mitchell will will sign an agent and stay in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is considered a top 20 pick.

The sophomore averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists during the 2016-2017 campaign. Mitchell became to go-to player offensive for Rick Pitino’s team.

The 6-foot-3 guard was an All-ACC First Team selection last season.

He joins teammate Jaylen Johnson as the second draft-eligible Cardinal. Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft as well, but has not signed an agent.

