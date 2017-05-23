Deng Adel will return for junior season

By Dalton Ray–

Basketball’s Dang Adel announced that he will withdraw his name from the 2017 NBA Draft. The junior to-be averaged 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds last season.

The return of Adel is huge for U of L as the Cards have lost Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Johnson to the draft already.

Adel said he wants to be a lottery pick, which led to his return. He worked out with several teams, including the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 6-foot-7 wing is expected to lead the team with senior Quentin Snider.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal