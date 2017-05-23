Home   >   Sports   >   Basketball   >   Deng Adel will return for junior season

By on May 23, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

Basketball’s Dang Adel announced that he will withdraw his name from the 2017 NBA Draft. The junior to-be averaged 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds last season.

The return of Adel is huge for U of L as the Cards have lost Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Johnson to the draft already.

Adel said he wants to be a lottery pick, which led to his return. He worked out with several teams, including the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 6-foot-7 wing is expected to lead the team with senior Quentin Snider.

