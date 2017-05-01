- PSA to Louisville fans: Enjoy Brendan McKay while you can
Basketball walk-on Jay Henderson announces he will transfer
By Micah Brown —
Sophomore walk-on Jay Henderson announced May 1 that he will transfer from the Louisville basketball program. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In his 27 games played, Henderson scored 18 points.
In his freshman year, Jay Henderson attended St. John’s college. Going into his sophomore season, head coach Steve Lavin was then fired, and Henderson no longer had a spot on the team.
The Florida native then decided to transfer to Louisville, where he was offered a walk-on spot on the basketball team.
Henderson said several schools have reached out to him since he announced his decision to transfer.
Fellow walk-on Tyler Sharpe also announced he will transfer late April.
