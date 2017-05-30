Baseball hosts fifth straight NCAA regional

By Dalton Ray–

Baseball earned the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA tournament, allowing them to host their fifth straight regional and seventh in the last nine years. One of 16 regional hosts, Louisville is one of three schools, Florida State and LSU, to host regional games for the fifth straight year.

The Cardinals host Oklahoma (34-22), Xavier (32-25) and Radford (27-30). U of L takes on Radford on June 2 at 6 p.m. If Louisville wins, they will face the winner of OU and Xavier on June 3 at 7 p.m. If the Cards drop the game against Radford, they will face the loser of game two at 12 p.m. on June 3.

Louisville ended the regular season with a 47-10 record and earned the top seed in the ACC tournament, but took an early exit to the red-hot Florida State Seminoles.

The Cards are led by a star-studded junior class in Brendan McKay, Kade McClure, Drew Ellis, Devin Hairston, Lincoln Henzman and Colby Fitch. All received All-ACC team honors while McKay won Player of the Year.

For coach Dan McDonnell, three-time reigning ACC Coach of the Year, he has led U of L to seven total regional host sites.

Louisville has also hosted the NCAA Super Regionals for three straight years, but have not reached the College World Series since 2014.

If Louisville advances out of their region, they will host their fifth ever NCAA Super Regionals. The winner of the Louisville region will face the winner of the Lexington region that consists of Kentucky, Indiana, NC State and Ohio.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal