Where will the Cards land? Breaking down NFL mock drafts

By Micah Brown —

Seven football players – Devonte Fields, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Cole Hikutini, Jamari Staples, James Quick, Keith Kelsey and Colin Holba – were invited to the NFL combine in February. Only Fields, Harvey-Clemons, Hikutini and DeAngelo Brown are projected to be drafted.

Here’s a look at where multiple media outlets predict where each Card will be selected in the 2017 NFL draft (player rankings based on CBSSports.com):

Devonte Fields, outside linebacker

The 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. linebacker is ranked as the 166th overall player in the draft and the 13th overall in his position. Tallying 165 tackles and 26.5 sacks in his career, Fields is projected to be drafted in the fifth round.

Josh Harvey-Clemons, safety

The 187th overall player and the eighth overall strong safety is projected to be taken in the fifth or sixth round. Harvey-Clemons wrapped up his career with 225 tackles, with 126 being solo.

Cole Hikutini, tight end

As the favorite target for Lamar Jackson, Hikutini finished his senior season with 60 catches for 668 yards and eight touchdowns. The tight end has been projected to be drafted as early as the fourth round, but other outlets have him going as low as the seventh.

DeAngelo Brown, defensive tackle

After finishing the season with 23 tackles, Brown did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine. Experts still expect Brown to be a sixth-round pick, finishing his career with 22 tackles for loss.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal