- ‘Life’ movie is 2017’s thrilling, frustrating version of ‘Alien’
- Panic! At The Disco panics KFC Yum! Center in best way
- U of L joins dozens of schools hacked in 2017
- Hacked: Professors speak out about tax breach
- Updated: Hackers steal university employee tax info
- Survivors and allies “take back the night”
- The pros and cons of campus affiliate housing
- Housing works to uncomplicate housing
- Who would go on U of L’s football Mt. Rushmore?
- Mastodon’s “Emperor of Sand” is a collection of uninspired retreads
Where will the Cards land? Breaking down NFL mock drafts
By Micah Brown —
Seven football players – Devonte Fields, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Cole Hikutini, Jamari Staples, James Quick, Keith Kelsey and Colin Holba – were invited to the NFL combine in February. Only Fields, Harvey-Clemons, Hikutini and DeAngelo Brown are projected to be drafted.
Here’s a look at where multiple media outlets predict where each Card will be selected in the 2017 NFL draft (player rankings based on CBSSports.com):
Devonte Fields, outside linebacker
The 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. linebacker is ranked as the 166th overall player in the draft and the 13th overall in his position. Tallying 165 tackles and 26.5 sacks in his career, Fields is projected to be drafted in the fifth round.
Josh Harvey-Clemons, safety
The 187th overall player and the eighth overall strong safety is projected to be taken in the fifth or sixth round. Harvey-Clemons wrapped up his career with 225 tackles, with 126 being solo.
Cole Hikutini, tight end
As the favorite target for Lamar Jackson, Hikutini finished his senior season with 60 catches for 668 yards and eight touchdowns. The tight end has been projected to be drafted as early as the fourth round, but other outlets have him going as low as the seventh.
DeAngelo Brown, defensive tackle
After finishing the season with 23 tackles, Brown did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine. Experts still expect Brown to be a sixth-round pick, finishing his career with 22 tackles for loss.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal