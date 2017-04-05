Survivors and allies “take back the night”

By Shelby Brown–

Students, faculty and staff filled Red Barn nearly to capacity for Take Back the Night. Dozens of students marched through campus with signs after the program concluded.

“[This is] a march to symbolize the taking back. The taking back of our lives, of the streets,” Director of PEACC, Sally Evans said. “We have a right to be free from violence no matter who we are or where we are.”

The event, hosted by the Prevention, Education, and Advocacy on Campus and Community has been happening on campus since 2001. Take Back the Night strives to unite people in protest of sexual, domestic violence and by sharing the stories of survivors. This year’s theme was “Surviving Together.”

“One of the values of Take Back the Night is that it does bring all different kinds of people together, it’s not just for survivors, though that’s a main focus,” Evans said. “I love that it brings together a lot of different folks.”

U of L professor, Kaila Story spoke at the event. Her words reiterated this year’s theme.

“As you go and march, support and love on one another. We’re all we’ve got,” Story said.

Survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence shared their stories during a “speak out.”

“The place from which I speak this evening is as a survivor,” keynote speaker Isabel Abbott said.

Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown also spoke at the event. Brown talked about the Voices of Justice campaign.

Organizations tabled outside prior to the program’s start. Groups like U of L’s counseling center, the Women’s Center, Kent School of Social Work, LGBTQ Center, Planned Parenthood, Cards Speak and the Center for Women and Families were present.

SGA’s table showed their sponsorship for It’s On Us, another campaign combating sexual assault on college campuses.

It was many student’s first time at a Take Back the Night, including Bree Perry.

“Families typically don’t talk about this (violence),” she said. “Not because they don’t want to but some families just don’t have the language to. In high school we’re not learning what a healthy relationship looks like either. Many of us are on our own for the first time, having never heard of interpersonal power based violence.”

Perry hopes these events are important to get conversations started.