Where to go in-state this summer
By Madison Thompson–
You don’t have to go the beach to have a good time for summer vacation. If you want to save money and still have fun, multiple local spots are just as great.
The Big Four Bridge: Previously, this bridge was a railroad. Now, it’s a walkway and bike path going from Louisville to Jeffersonville. It’s a fun place to walk around for the afternoon and simply relax. The Jeffersonville side has the frozen yogurt shop,“Pearl Street Treats,” which everyone should try.
Waterfront Park: Waterfront Park is a local favorite. There are bike trails, walking trails, restaurants, swinging benches, playgrounds and a condensed water park.
The Park Lands of Floyds Fork: These are a set of parks located by Floyds Fork. Plenty of activities – fishing, canoeing, biking, hiking – are available. Events and camps are also hosted here. Sometimes, free movies are played.
Bernheim Forest: Bernheim Forest is south of Louisville. Not only is this a place to ride bikes and walk with friends, there are also art exhibits, natural areas and an arboretum. It is a wonderful day trip for anyone who enjoys the outdoors.
Shakespeare in the Park: Shakespeare in the Park this year will be performing Julius Caesar.
Red River Gorge and the Natural Bridge: Located at Daniel Boone National Forest in Stanton, Kentucky, Red River Gorge is a place for hiking, biking, walking and relaxing. It is a two hour drive from Louisville, but it’s worth the short road trip.
Louisville Mega Cavern: The Mega Cavern features some of Kentucky’s coolest caves. Guests can zip-line, bike and take a historic tram ride through the caverns.