Summer 2017’s top movies to see in theaters

By Briana Williams–

Summer is prime time for some of the best films to be released. From superhero blockbusters to small indie films, this summer will offer up movies that anyone can enjoy. Here are TLC’s top upcoming summer flicks:

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”:

After the slightly unexpected huge success of the first movie, this sequel is one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan, the film continues the ever-growing Marvel universe. It will be released on May 5.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”:

Charlie Hunnam stars as the legendary King Arthur in this action-packed fantasy film. This movie follows King Arthur after he picks up his iconic sword, Excalibur, and fights against an evil, tyrant king. “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is scheduled for release on May 12.

“Snatched”:

For those more interested in comedies, “Snatched” is set to be one of the funniest films of the summer. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are mother and daughter in this movie about the duo traveling on an exotic vacation. With numerous celebrity cameos expected, this movie is bound to make everyone laugh. “Snatched” comes to theaters on May 12.

“Alien: Covenant”:

The cult classic “Alien” franchise is back again with its latest sequel. Set for a May 19 release, it stars Michael Fassbender and James Franco. After an underwhelming list of alien-esque movies released in the past two years, “Alien: Covenant” actually seems like it will thrill audiences everywhere.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”:

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise is old. Dating back to 2003 with its original film, Johnny Depp has been the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow for far too long. However, this last chapter seems like a decent addition to the franchise and hopefully a good end that’s long overdue. It hits theaters on May 26.

“Wonder Woman”:

Gal Gadot leads this film as the Amazon, Wonder Woman. After the release of the first trailer months ago, audiences were thrilled to see the newest adaptation of the warrior princess. Set for release on June 2, “Wonder Woman” has been dubbed the most highly anticipated film of the year.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”:

What seems like the hundredth Spider-Man movie, is probably going to be the best. People fell in love with Tom Holland as the spidey superhero in “Captain America: Civil War,” so Marvel felt the need to make another movie. However, Holland may surprise audiences in this action drama. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” will be released on July 7.

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”:

From the director of “The Fifth Element” and “Lucy,” this adventure film is probably the most underrated of this bunch. Though it hasn’t been marketed too strongly yet, it could easily be one of the best movies of the summer. Starring Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan, this sci-fi adventure film is based off of the book and features humanoid aliens and space missions. It’ll be in theaters on July 21.