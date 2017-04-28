- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
- Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year
- Men’s tennis takes down Notre Dame for ACC tournament win
- Crawford named next law school dean
- John Schnatter resigns from athletics board
- Louisville eats: The best restaurants in the city
- Women’s tennis advances in ACC Championships
- U of L considers separating from its medical center
- Men’s tennis heads to the ACC Championships
- U of L Foundation approves its first line-item budget
Softball uses huge sixth inning to defeat Virginia
By Dalton Ray–
Sophomore Megan Hensley lifted softball (27-17) past Virginia (21-30) in game one of a three-game series. The Cardinals senior Maryssa Becker notched her 20th win of the season in the 7-5 win.
The Cavaliers scored two runs in the top of the second inning on Madison Labshere’s single.
Senior Tiarra Sanabria kicked off the bottom of the third inning with home run. Two batters later, junior Nicole Pufahl’s 40th RBI of the year tied the game. Becker’s single scored Pufahl and the Cards took a 3-2 lead.
UVA homered in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to regain the lead.
Sanabria doubled with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning and was sent home on Jordan Vorbrink’s single. Pufhal’s second RBI tied the game at five. RBIs from Becker and Hensley put the Cards up by two before a fly out ended the inning.
The Cavs started the seventh inning with two singles and a ground out put runners on second and third base with two outs. A pop up to short stop ended the threat and Hensley recorded the save.
Game two is April 29 at 1 p.m.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal
About Dalton Ray
Related Posts
Latest News
- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown– Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor Lars...
- Third-ranked Virginia forces men’s tennis to bow out of ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– Facing the defending national champions, men’s tennis...
- Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo
By Dalton Ray– Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth straight...
- Softball uses huge sixth inning to defeat Virginia
By Dalton Ray– Sophomore Megan Hensley lifted softball (27-17) past...
- Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year
By Dalton Ray– For the fourth consecutive year and 10th time...
- Brittany Read’s career day not enough to save women’s lacrosse in ACCs
By Dalton Ray– Women’s lacrosse suffered heartbreak in their 13-12...
- Women’s tennis bounced in the ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– In the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament,...
- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown– Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor...
- Third-ranked Virginia forces men’s tennis to bow out of ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– Facing the defending national champions, men’s...
- Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo
By Dalton Ray– Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth...
- What, what, what are you wearing?: Ramsey goes racist
BRUH. If you don’t believe in treating all...
- October 29, 2015
- 101
- ‘By the people, for the people’: Building MOSSCon from the ground up
MORE: Read this article in Albanian. Laijmifundit.al, Telegrafi.com and Digjitale.com all adapted Louisvillecardinal.com’s coverage. By Simon...
- May 13, 2013
- 33
- Students greeted by Confederate eyesore
By Nick Amon — As the fall semester approaches...
- August 19, 2016
- 24
- trade bearings says:
- Getta Wright says: