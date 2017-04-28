Softball uses huge sixth inning to defeat Virginia

By Dalton Ray–

Sophomore Megan Hensley lifted softball (27-17) past Virginia (21-30) in game one of a three-game series. The Cardinals senior Maryssa Becker notched her 20th win of the season in the 7-5 win.

The Cavaliers scored two runs in the top of the second inning on Madison Labshere’s single.

Senior Tiarra Sanabria kicked off the bottom of the third inning with home run. Two batters later, junior Nicole Pufahl’s 40th RBI of the year tied the game. Becker’s single scored Pufahl and the Cards took a 3-2 lead.

UVA homered in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to regain the lead.

Sanabria doubled with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning and was sent home on Jordan Vorbrink’s single. Pufhal’s second RBI tied the game at five. RBIs from Becker and Hensley put the Cards up by two before a fly out ended the inning.

The Cavs started the seventh inning with two singles and a ground out put runners on second and third base with two outs. A pop up to short stop ended the threat and Hensley recorded the save.

Game two is April 29 at 1 p.m.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal