Softball falls 5-4 in final game of series against FSU

By Conner Farrell–

Softball dropped their final game of the series against No. 2 Florida State 5-4.

“I’m really proud of what we did today, I wanted to come out with that win. I thought when we tied it back up, that we had a great chance, but again it is very tough to hold their offense,” Coach Sandy Pearsall said.

The Seminoles came with a fast start in the first inning, scoring three of their five runs. The Cards started to chip away at the early lead in the following inning with a solo home-run by sophomore pitcher Megan Hensley.

In the bottom of third, the Cards were in striking distance with the bases loaded and one out. Senior Maryssa Becker grounded out into a double play to end the inning.

After a one-run inning for the Seminoles, the Cards had the bases loaded once again in the fourth. Junior Jenna Jordan blasted an RBI single down the right field line to make the game 4-2. The following at bat led to a two run RBI double hit by junior Jamie Soles, tying the game at four a piece.

The game remained knotted at four until the top of the seventh. A wild pitch by Hensley moved Florida State’s Cali Harrod to third. After the second out was registered, Florida State’s Zoe Casas scored Harrod on an RBI single to regain the lead at 5-4.

The Cards failed to respond in the bottom of the final inning.

Hesley pitched all seven innings, recording one strike-out and giving up nine hits.

Louisville is now 26-16 and 9-7 in conference play.

The team is back in action on April 24 against Virginia.

Photo Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal