Softball defeats Notre Dame to avoid a three-game sweep

By Matt Bradshaw–

Softball (21-10) defeated Notre Dame (19-14) 7-4 in a contest afflicted with bad weather. Rain and lightning caused a lengthy delay during the second inning.

Stat leaders:

Pufahl goes 1-for-1 with a home run, walk and sacrifice fly RBI

Jamie Soles goes 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI

Caitlin Ferguson and Tiarra Sanabria each hit 2-for-3 with a run scored

Rundown:

Soles started the scoring in the first inning with a triple off the left-field wall to drive in Ferguson. Pufahl drove in Soles with a sacrifice fly for an early 2-0 lead.

A weather delay followed that lasted an hour and forty-five minutes.

Play resumed and Notre Dame’s Caitlyn Brooks hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-for-2 in the fourth inning.

Pufahl answered with her fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the inning, making the score 3-2.

Louisville widened the lead to 7-2 with a RBI from Alison Szylowski and three runs scored from wild pitches in the fifth and sixth innings.

Notre Dame answered with two runs in the top of the seventh, but ultimately failed to comeback and the final score read 7-4.

Louisville travels to Boston College on April 4.