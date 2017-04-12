SGA Senate plans ahead despite end of year

By Shelby Brown–

The final semester meeting for SGA Senate was full of future plans for the incoming Top Four. May will bring the transition of power for the summer semester. Both outgoing and incoming SGA are collaborating diligently to make the transition seamless.

-SGA President Aaron Vance talked about the replacement of the 2020 plan. The plan is an 11-step process that would lead to U of L being a “preeminent metropolitan research university” by 2020.

Instead, Vance said the University’s focus will be on generally funded projects. The focus will be on building and renovating classrooms, namely science and STEM buildings. Vance said those buildings are older and in need of more attention.

Vance also wants to implement an annual State of the Student Body, a record of Top Four activity.

-Academic Vice President Meredith Cooksey secured Ekstrom library’s extended hours. The facilities will continue to stay open until 2 a.m.

-Services Vice President Lauren Greenwell said the SAC’s construction is making time. SGA reports construction is staying within budget, though adjustments to original plans were made to do so.

According to original construction plans, all SAC escalators were to be extracted. Removing only the west side escalators saves $300,000.

The ramp will also stay in place. U of L’s Tim Moore said that chill water and steam lines run underneath the ramp to the SAC. Removing the ramp and disrupting the lines would cost upwards of $800,000. Moore said the ramp will not be moved “at this time.”

It is possible contingency funds or a donor gift could fund the removal.

-Colleges discussed successful and upcoming events. Several colleges, RSOs and the Student Activities Board have events planned to help students get through finals week.

-Four resolutions, sent to services committee at the previous meeting, were passed. The resolutions included Addition to Lactation Rooms to Instructional Buildings Act, Addition of Gender Neutral Restrooms to U of L, Balanced Student Life Resources Act and the Presidential Search Act of 2017.